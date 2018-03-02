Red Warriors shock UST

Regil Kent Galaura struck the lone goal as University of the East (UE) pulled off a 1-0 shocker against University of Sto. Tomas (UST) ending a four-game winless spell in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Galaura netted the game-winning goal late in the first half as the Red Warriors dealt the Golden Booters their first defeat of the season.

The Recto-based booters surpassed idle Far Eastern University at No. 6 with seven points on a 2-1-3 win-draw-loss record.

UE broke the scoreless deadlock in the 43rd minute when Vincent Diano sent a sneaky lead pass into the box before Galaura buried a close range shot from a tight angle.

No goals were scored in the second half as Fitch Arboleda and his Warriors notch the upset win, which was reminiscent of the lone loss they inflicted on eventual champion Ateneo De Manila University last season.

With its first setback after a five-game unbeaten run, UST fell to No. 2 with 13 points on four wins and a draw.

The stunning loss also allowed University of the Philippines to go full three points clear at the top of the standings following its 2-0 whipping of De La Salle University.

Miggy Clariño and Kintaro Miyagi scored in opposite halves as the Maroon Booters regained the top spot with 16 points on a clean 5-1-0 slate.

Clariño hit the back of the net 18 minutes into the game while Miyagi capped the win with an 87th minute strike.

The Green Booters suffered a third loss as they remained at No. 4 with nine markers on three wins.

In the day’s other match, defending champ Ateneo blanked the luckless Adamson University, 2-0.

Julian Roxas and Ryan Haosen fired the goals in the final half for the Blue Booters, who solidified their grip of No. 3 with 12 points on four victories against two defeats.

The Soaring Falcons’ woes continued as they absorbed their sixth loss in as many outings.