Red Warriors, Tigresses sweep UAAP tennis 1st round

DEFENDING men’s champion University of the East (UE) topped De La Salle, 4-1, while last year’s women’s runner-up University of Santo Tomas overwhelmed University of the Philippines, 5-0, to complete a first round sweep in the UAAP Season 80 lawn tennis tournament at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Sunday.

The Red Warriors’ reigning MVP AJ Lim pounded out a 6-0, 6-3 conquest of LA Canizares, Josshua Kinaadman hacked out a 6-1, 6-0 win over Rey Mayo, and Dolfo Barquin won after Betto Orendain retired in the third set, 3-6, 7-6, 3-0, in singles action.

Rogelio Estaño and RJ Saga bested Hans Asistio and Kyle Parpan in the first doubles match, 6-3, 6-4, before Jonah Cano and Qoqo Allian averted a shutout for the Green Archers with a 6-2, 7-6 victory over Jeric delos Santos and Justine Guira.

UE went perfect in four ties.

The Tigresses drew singles victories from Erika Manduriao, a 6-1, 6-1 victor over Willow Day, Kendies Malinis, who cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Danielle Carranza, and Monica Cruz, who downed Dana Uy, 6-1.

Not to be outdone are the doubles pairs of Precian Rivera and Ingrid Gonzales, who turned back Therese Tan, Agnes Flores, 6-1, 6-1, and Genevieve Caorte and Meanne San Jose, who prevailed over Monica Cortez and Denise Gonzales, 6-3, 7-5.

UST, which won all of its three first round ties, is tipped to win after last season’s champion National University did not field a team this season.