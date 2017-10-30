Red, Yellow share PVL fund-raiser honors

Diana Carlos and Aiko Urdas combined for 27 hits to power Team Red to a 25-21, 25-22, 13-25, 25-21 victory over the White squad in the Premier Volleyball League All-Star Game Sunday night at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Carlos, who plays for UP and Perlas-BanKo, scored 15 hits, including 12 on kills, while Urdas, a National U standout and member of the BaliPure squad that topped this year’s Open Conference, added 12 points to power their team to victory.

BaliPure’s Grethcel Soltones, Jerrili Malabanan and Jasmine Nabor, Perlas-BanKo’s Kat Bersola and Amy Ahomiro and Creamline’s Cesca Racraquin were also part of coach Roger Gorayeb’s triumphant team in the event held to raise funds for the military orphans under the Hero Foundation.

Nicole Tiamzon, another former UP standout now with Perlas-Banko, paced the White team coached by Pocari Sweat’s Rico de Guzman with 14 points while Creamline’s Julia Morada dished out 29 excellent assists.

All participants, however, proved to be the biggest winners in the fund-raiser.

“It’s our way of helping people and giving thanks to the fans who’ve been supporting not just our team but the whole league as well,” said Gorayeb in Filipino.

In the men’s side, the Vhyl Verayo-coached Yellow team edged the Oliver Almadro-mentored Blue side, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-9.