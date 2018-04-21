Redman nearing a decision on his pro career

Following a finish of 50th at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, Clemson University sophomore Doc Redman has a big decision to make in the next couple months.

Redman, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion from Raleigh, N.C., and member of the 2017 U.S. Walker Cup Team, has to determine if he is going to turn pro this summer or return to Clemson for his junior year.

Redman has played in three PGA Tour events this year, making the cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational but shooting a 77 in the final round to finish 71st at 5-over 293, missing the cut at the Masters and finishing 50th at 1-under 283 in the Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Redman shot a 1-over 72 in windy conditions in the final round in a group with defending Heritage champion Wesley Bryan and two-time major champion Zach Johnson. “It was a lot of fun out there playing with Wes and Zach, it was a great group,” Redman said. “I’ve had a great time.

“The main goal out here is trying to learn as much as I can, and this was another opportunity to do that. . . . Other than the result I just wanted to learn as much as I could about my game and the courses out here and the other guys, and what I could improve most, and I think I’ve done a great job of that.”

He has exemptions into the U.S. Open and British Open — as long as he remains an amateur — along with a sponsor invite into the Memorial in late May and likely invite into the Quicken Loans National in late June.

“Hopefully I have a good enough career where I can play a lot of those open tournaments,” Redman said. “It’s just another thing to think about.”

Redman has played in four of Clemson’s eight tournaments this season.

Clemson has finished first, second and second in its past three events without Redman.

“It will be good to be back with the team,” Redman said. “I miss those guys a lot and they’ve been doing great while I’ve been gone, so I’m excited to get back with them.”

The Tigers next have the ACC Championship from Friday through Sunday, likely an NCAA regional from May 14-16 and possibly the NCAA Championship, which ends with the championship match on May 29.

“Hopefully we go really deep in the NCAA Tournament and I do miss a lot of the prep for the Memorial,” Redman said.

The Memorial begins two days after the NCAA championship match, and Redman could tee it up as a professional there. “There’s a possibility, definitely,” Redman said. “I still have to talk to everyone about it.”

Redman said those who will help him make a decision on his pro career include his parents, coaches at Clemson and a few other trusted friends and advisors.

He may seek other exemptions into PGA Tour events, but said he’s only likely to do that if he turns pro. “I think those sponsor exemptions are really for professionals trying to get their card and make money,” Redman said. “Although it would be great to play as an amateur, people are doing it for their job.”

