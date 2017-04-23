Reds attack Davao Oriental tourist spot

DAVAO CITY: Communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels attacked Aliwagwag Falls, a top tourist destination in the province of Davao Oriental, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, an official said.

“No tourist was injured in the attack,” Captain Rhyan Batchar, chief information officer of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, said in a phone interview.

Aliwagwag Falls is located in Cateel town.

Batchar said a team from the 67th Infantry Battalion (IB) was assigned to the tourist spot to secure visitors, as

the place is frequented by tourists during summer.

He added that around 40 members the NPA’s Southern Mindanao Regional Command were behind the attack.

A member of the 67th IB was wounded during the attack, but his name was withheld pending notification of his family members.

Batchar said the 67th IB team was able to defend their position while the NPAs withdrew northwest of Aliwagwag Falls.

The clash lasted almost an hour, he added.

“The place is secured right now. Pursuit operation is ongoing against the fleeing rebels,” Batchar said.