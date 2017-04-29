‘Reds’ attack Davao plastic plants, 3 hurt

DAVAO CITY: Two security guards and a fish vendor were injured in a series of attacks launched by the New People’s Army (NPA) in three areas of Davao early on Saturday.

The Provincial Police Office in Davao del Norte said that about 100 heavily-armed NPA rebels boarded two 10 wheeler-trucks and burned the Macondray Plastics Inc. (MPI) plant in Barangay Tagpore, Panabo City at around 3:30 a.m.

MPI, formerly Agro Plastics, Inc., supplies the requirements of the banana companies under the Lapanday Group.

The rebels then torched the Lapanday box and plastic plants along Tigatto road in Buhangin. Security guard Reynaldo Talamaque was injured.

Buhangin Police Station commander Senior Inspector Milgrace Driz reported that at around 5:30 a.m., an improvised explosive device exploded along Mandug road in Purok 8, Tigatto injuring a fish vendor, Larry Timbal Buenafe. Buenafe sustained head injuries and was rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

At around 6 a.m., the security guard of Lorenzo Farm, Rico Truz Badil Jr., appeared before the Calinan Police Station, this city, with an injury. Badil told police that at around 3:30 a.m., an encounter occurred in Lorezo Farm, Barangay Pangyan, Calinan where he and three other security guards were attacked by the NPA rebels.

The rebels took away four shotguns and one M16 rifle.

Maj. Ezra Balagtey, spokesperson of the Eastern Mindanao Command, said the attack was part of the NPA’s extortion activities. He said Lapanday management had been receiving extortion letters from the communist group.

The NPA’s Southern Mindanao Regional Operational command owned up to the attacks. Its spokesperson, Rigoberto Sanchez, said the three simultaneous tactical offensives against the Lorenzo-owned companies and ranch started at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

“The PBB’s (Pulang Bagani Command) coordinated offensives served as punitive action against the Lorenzos for their numerous crimes against agricultural workers, peasants and Lumad,” Sanchez said in a statement. PNA

