Reds declare own ceasefire for Christmas, New Year

THE New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), declared on Friday an eight-day unilateral ceasefire following President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for a truce for the Christmas holiday.

In a statement posted on the communist group’s website, NPA spokesman Jorge “Ka Oris” Madlos said all NPA units would observe a ceasefire from 6 p.m. on December 23 (Saturday) to 6 p.m. on December 26 (Tuesday), and from 6 p.m. on December 30 (Saturday) to 6 p.m. on January 2, 2018 (Tuesday).

He said the declaration was issued upon the order of the CPP Central Committee “in observance of the Filipino people’s traditional holidays and the Party’s 49th anniversary” on December 26.

“During this period, all NPA units and people’s militias shall cease and desist from carrying out offensive military campaigns and operations against the uniformed armed personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and its paramilitaries, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines,” Madlos said.

The NPA spokesman, however, said all NPA units would be on “active defensive mode” in order “to defend the people and revolutionary forces.”

“The NPA will also continue to enforce policies and laws of the people’s democratic government, perform necessary and appropriate functions of governance, and mobilize the people and resources in territories under its authority,” Madlos said.

“All NPA units shall maintain a high degree of alertness and preparation against any hostile actions or movements by enemy armed forces, similar to what transpired during the six-month unilateral ceasefires last year wherein the AFP occupied and forward-deployed troops in at least 500 barrios nationwide, committing numerous human rights violations against civilians and their communities,” he added.

‘Treachery, deception’

Madlos said that even with the government’s ceasefire declaration, the CPP and NPA was only too aware of the AFP’s “treachery, attacks and deception.”

“As such, all leading organs and branches of the CPP, commands and units of the NPA and people’s militias and revolutionary mass organizations shall closely monitor any hostile actions, provocations or movements being carried out by the enemy armed forces,” Madlos said.

He also said that soldiers and policemen “who have no serious liabilities other than their membership in their armed units shall not be subjected to arrest or punitive actions.”

“They may be allowed individually to enter the territory of the people’s democratic government to make personal visits to relatives and friends,” Madlos added.

Sought for comment, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said: “We wish the whole nation a peaceful Christmas and New Year.”

In a separate statement, Roque said the government expects that the communist group “would honor their word and comply with the unilateral ceasefire, so that our people could truly experience a peaceful Christmas celebration.”

“Rest assured that the government will remain vigilant in ensuring the safety of our countrymen. May we all stand together in fulfilling our shared desire of achieving lasting peace throughout the nation,” he added.

Duterte had earlier declared that the government’s unilateral ceasefire with communist rebels would take effect from 6 p.m. on December 23 to 11:59 p.m. on December 26, and resume at 6 p.m. on December 30 until 11:59 p.m. on January 2.

The President ordered the ceasefire even after he issued Proclamation 374, declaring CPP-NPA a terrorist organization.

The Palace explained that Duterte suspended the military operations against the communists “for the Filipino people, not for the NPA.”

The unilateral ceasefire, which the government declares annually over the holidays, comes amid tensions

between the government and the communist movement in the wake of the recent collapse of peace negotiations.

Duterte canceled all peace talks with communists on November 23, citing the rash of violent attacks by the NPA.|

When asked if there was still a possibility of the revival of peace talks following Duterte’s order, Roque replied, “Only the President can answer that.”

Military chief hopes for ‘sincerity’ from NPA

Also on Friday, Armed Forces chief Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero said he was hoping the NPA would be “sincere” with its holiday ceasefire in response to President Duterte’s ceasefire declaration.

The military chief cited instances and experiences of the military wherein communist rebels committed atrocities amid a ceasefire with the military.

Guerrero said soldiers would maintain their “active defense” amid the suspension of offensive military operations for the Christmas break.

