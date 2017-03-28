Reds to fortify revolutionary forces

THE Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) Far South Mindanao command announced it will strengthen its wing armed forces as it recently made a show of force in Pakibato district of Davao region.

Carlo, field commander of the NPA district guerilla unit in Sarangani province, said their main focus is to strengthen the revolutionary forces in Mindanao as the rebels mark the 48th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) this Wednesday.

The Far South Mindanao regional command has urged revolutionary mass organizations to increase their base and strengthen the forces of the revolution.

The NPA said their forces in Mindanao region already gained its strength before the unilateral ceasefire with the government took effect.

As communist rebels they have expanded their group and consolidated their mass base in the Central and Southern part of the region, Carlo said.

He said they strongly protest the accusation that the CPP-NPA are “extortionists and terrorists” as the government and the international community call them.

The NPA also condemned the burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos at the heroes’ cemetery and decried President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign which resulted in the extra judicial killings of suspected users and pushers of illegal drugs.

The group also said that while the nationwide campaign against illegal drugs has drastically curbed illegal drugs in the country it did not eliminate its widespread proliferation. Even the thousands of confessed users who surrendered since July 2016 have returned to the vice because the government has not offered job opportunities tto them, according to Carlo.

He added they will not hesitate to kill and attack any member of the Armed Forces and the police if the situation calls for it.

Both the Philippine government and the CPP-NPA–National Democratic Front (NDF) agreed to reinstate their respective unilateral ceasefire declarations that will take effect before the scheduled fourth round of talks this April. The NDF is the umbrella organization representing the CPP-NPA in the peace negotiations with the government.

The NPA is the armed wing of the CPP that was founded by Bernabe Buscayno, known as Commander Dante, on March 29, 1969.

The NPA conducts its armed guerilla struggle based on the strategic line of protracted people’s war according to military records.