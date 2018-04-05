Reds given ‘last chance’ at peace

SAYING he will give it “another last chance,” President Rodrigo Duterte ordered his officials to work on the resumption of peace talks with the communist rebels on Wednesday.

Duterte issued the directive during the regular Cabinet meeting in Malacañang, Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza said in a statement released to the media later that day.

“President Duterte directed during the Cabinet meeting today to work on the resumption of peace talks with the CPP/NPA/NDF with clear instructions on the importance of forging a ceasefire agreement to stop mutual attacks and fighting while talks are underway,” Dureza said, referring to the Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People’s Army, and the National Democratic Front.

“The President said: ‘Let’s give this another last chance’. He also committed to provide support, if necessary, in replacement of the ‘revolutionary tax’ that he asked be stopped,” he added.

Exiled CPP founder and NDF chief political consultant Jose Maria “Joma” Sison on Wednesday welcomed the openness of President Rodrigo Duterte to resume peace talks, saying it should be done “as soon as possible.”

“We in the National Democratic Front of the Philippines welcome the recent statement of President Rodrigo Duterte in Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro, expressing openness and readiness to resume the GRP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines) and NDF peace negotiations,” Sison said in a statement.

“We are likewise open and ready to resume the peace negotiations and expect the GRP and NDF negotiating panels to meet as soon as possible in order to make a significant advance on the basis of the drafts prepared on October 4, 2017,” he added, referring to the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (Caser), which had been described as the “heart and soul” of the peace talks.

‘Stop revolutionary tax’

In his speech during the inauguration of Lisap Bridge in Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday, Duterte said he would resume talks with the CPP as long as its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), stops its series of attacks and collection of “revolutionary taxes.”

“I’d like to address myself first to the NPAs. Alam mo hindi tayo magkalaban. Gusto ko mang lumaban e ang puso ko sinasabi niya ang kapwa mo Pilipino pinapatay mo (You know, we’re not enemies. Even though I want to fight you, my heart says I could not kill my fellow Filipinos)… Let’s talk about peace and stop killing,” Duterte said.

“Pwede tayong mag-usap. Hintuan ninyo ang revolutionary government, huwag na kayong mag-sunog in the name of taxation kasi kakaawa `yung mga negosyante (We can talk. Stop your revolutionary government. Do not torch properties in the name of taxation because the businessmen suffer),” he added.

The President apparently changed his mind even after he had repeatedly said in his previous impromptu speeches that there would be no more peace talks between the government and the communists because of the attacks by Red fighters.

‘Address roots of conflict’

Sison, who is in exile in Utretch, The Netherlands, also said the NDF was “sincere” in forging comprehensive agreements on social, economic and political reforms.

“[This is] to address the roots of armed conflict and lay the basis of a just and lasting peace as well as corollary agreements to amnesty and release all political prisoners and to have coordinated unilateral ceasefires to start the enjoyment of peace,” Sison said.

“We hope that from here on, we can make steady and significant advances on the road of realizing peace in accordance with the people’s demand for full national independence, democracy, social justice, economic development and cultural progress,” he said.

Duterte scrapped the negotiations in November last year, citing continued attacks by the rebels on government troops and civilians despite ongoing negotiations.

A month later, the President issued a proclamation classifying the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization.

No effect on terror designation

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the government petition asking the court to declare CPP-NPA as a terrorist group would not be affected by Duterte’s latest pronouncement.

“For now, that statement by the President, which is premised on certain preconditions will not affect in any way the pending petition for the proscription of certain individuals as terrorists or violators of the Human Security Act,” Guevarra told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday.

As to NDF consultants who were temporarily released from detention to participate in the peace talks, Guevarra said, “For as long as the legal requirements under the Human Security Act are met, then the government will pursue its proscription action against these people, regardless of the fact that coincidentally, they are supposed to be ‘consultants’ in the peace process.”

Asked what prompted Duterte to change his mind about the resumption of talks with the communist rebels, Guevarra said the President “always keeps an open mind regarding this matter.”

with CATHERINE S. VALENTE