‘Reds’ kill comrades who surrendered to authorities

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Two New People’s Army (NPA) rebels who surrendered to the military were killed in an ambush allegedly by their former comrades in Compostela Valley.

“The attack resulted in the death of the two newly surrendered NPA members of the Militia ng Bayan in Montevista, Compostela Valley. The NPA terrorists ambushed the surrenderees and the soldiers accompanying them,” Brigadier General Bienvenido Datuin Jr said on Tuesday.

“The attack also endangered the lives of a barangay (village) chairman and a councilman who assisted the two former rebels. We believe that their former members are in possession of some knowledge that will expose the CPP-NPA-NDF,” he added.

Datuin said rebels also attacked military posts in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato and in T’boli, South Cotabato last week, but there were no reports of casualties on both sides. Soldiers recovered an automatic rifle the NPA left behind.

He urged rebels to abandon their armed struggle and return to the fold of the law and live peacefully with their families. “We call on the remaining NPA members to wake up and instead join the mainstream society and work for peace and progress,” Datuin said.

He added, “We call on the public to be more vigilant and report to our units on the ground any presence of terrorists and criminals in their communities. The CPP-NPA-NDF respects no occasion, religious or not, in their conduct of armed atrocities,” referring to the Communist Party of the Philippines and its political arm, the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

Last Saturday, rebel forces raided Davao City and simultaneously torched 10 heavy equipment used in government infrastructure projects in the villages of Callawa in Buhangin, Fatima in Paquibato, and Dalagdag in Calinan districts. The daring attacks stalled road construction projects in those areas.

There was no report of civilian casualties in the attack and it was unknown why the military and police authorities failed to prevent the raid considering the entire region is under an extended period of martial law.

Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte-Carpio has strongly condemned the rebel attack and branded the raid as “cowardly” and the NPA as a “terrorist group”.