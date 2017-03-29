Reds ‘silent’ as they mark anniversary

TARLAC: Members of the New Peoples’ Army (NPA)– the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ – in this province were apparently silent as they marked their 48th founding anniversary on Wednesday.

The military said there were no monitored activities in the area related to the commemoration, at least in its birthplace here.

The NPA was founded by Bernabe “Ka Dante” Buscayno in Capas town on March 29, 1969.

“We have not monitored any significant activity relative to the commemoration of the insurgency’s [founding],” Maj. Gerardo Somera of the Army’s 3rd Mechanized Infantry Battalion said.

Somera, however, expressed concern over a protest rally staged by at least 30 students of Tarlac National High School on Monday, reportedly backed up by militant organizations.

“We are a little wary about the activity [demonstration]and we want to know the real purpose why they did it,” he told The Manila Times.

Somera called for a critical inter-agency convergence to maximize efforts against CPP-NPA activities and its members in the underground.

“We call for concerted efforts among concerned organizations, especially school officials, to help us maintain peace for our community,” he said, noting the importance of working hand-in-hand in keeping spoilers of peace at bay.

The demonstration, however, turned out to be a move against a domestic issue in the school, according to a reliable source.

Presence of militant groups in the area was observed, though.

“Yes, we know about that activity,” a member of the communist underground, who requested not to be named for lack of authority to speak, said, without elaborating.