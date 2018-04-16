Reduced rice, corn output seen for Q1

Rough or unmilled rice produced in the country is forecast to hit 4.59 million metric tons (MMT) for the first quarter of 2018, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

The figure is 1.7 percent lower than the state-run agency’s January round estimate of 4.67 MMT and 3.9 percent higher than 4.42 MMT in 2017, according to latest PSA data.

The decrease reflected the reduced number of harvested areas in the January-to-March period from 1,192.53 thousand ha. a year ago. Yield may fall to 3.86 MT per ha from. 3.92 MT.

As of March, about 559.15 thousand ha., or 47 percent, of the standing crop have been harvested.

Of the figure, 21.3 percent were in the vegetative stage; 42.5 percent, reproductive; and 36.1 percent, maturing.

About 821.84 thousand ha., or 90.3 percent, of the perceived harvest area were planted with the staple, the PSA said, based on farmers’ planting intentions for the second quarter.

Corn production as of last month, meanwhile, is also seen to drop to 2.46 MMT, 0.9 percent lower than the 2.49 MMT round estimate in January.

The fall in output is 4.1 percent higher than 2.37 MMT a year ago. Harvest areas of the commodity also dropped by 0.1 percent from 720.96 thousand ha.

About 310.02 thousand ha., or 77.3 percent, of farmers’ planting intentions for the quarter have been realized.

PSA blamed the projected declines in both crops on heavy rains, floods, and pest infestations in the second half of 2017.

Data on production and harvest area estimates came from the Monthly Palay and Corn Situation Reporting System, conducted in-between palay (unhusked rice) and corn production survey rounds.