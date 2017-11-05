Reed foils Betten, snares Bellevue 5150 crown; Morris triumphs

Tim Reed flashed top form and outduelled fellow Australian Sam Betten in the run stage to snare the Bellevue Resort 5150 Triathlon crown while Kerry Morris took the women’s tiara on her first try in Panglao Island in Bohol on Sunday.

Reed saved his best for last, dominating the run part in 37:53 minutes to rally past Betten and complete his stirring come-from-behind victory in the grueling 1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run event in 1:58:24 in the municipalities of Panglao and Dauis.

“Sometimes, when your legs are tired on the bike you feel great on the run. In the first three to four kilometers, I caught up with Sam and it’s been of relief,” said Reed as he savored the sweet taste of a first 5150 triumph.

The veteran campaigner, drawing inspiration from the crowd, thus added the 5150 crown to his string of Ironman 70.3 triumphs, including the last three Ironman Philippines in Cebu.

“It’s fast and it’s fun. Everyone is cheering for me, so much support so I love to come back here,” said Reed, adding that short races are excellent for experience and training for the longer events.

Despite his failed three-peat bid, Betten, who clocked 2:01:24, said he was more than satisfied with his finish.

“You can’t be disappointed if you’ve won five 5150s and come in second once, that’s a pretty good record,” said Betten, who simply lost steam in the run stage. “I really pushed hard in the swim and bike but unfortunately, that wasn’t enough (of a lead) and struggled in the run. The guy (Reed) is a world champion so it’s really a challenge. I tried and tried and tried but the elastic band, as they say, broke. Hats off to Tim.”

Morris, on the other hand, added to fellow Australian Dimity Lee Duke’s woes as she topped the women’s side in 2:14:45 to share top honors with Reed in the centerpiece Pro event organized by Sunrise Events Inc. and backed by title sponsor The Bellevue Resort.

“I’m not really worried about what place I’m gonna be. I just wanted to finish the race. I started hurting early on, pushed it on the bike and then the run is just survival-like,” said Morris, adding that she did enjoy racing here and expressed her desire to come back.

Reed and Morris took $2,000 each.

Betten took charge in the swim and bike stages but failed to match Reed’s running prowess, settling for runner-up honors in the event presented by the Department of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines.

Betten turned in 19:42 and 55:45 clockings in the swim and bike events, respectively, as against Reed’s 20:18 and 56:13 but slowed down in the closing run part in 42 minutes, almost six minutes slower than the eventual champion.

Dan Brown finished third in 2:32;56.

In contrast, Morris seized control in the first two stages (22:00 and 1:01:59) then slowed down in the run part (46:09) and barely thwarted Duke, who clocked 24:53 in the swim and 1:02:05 in the bike but rallied in the last in 42:59 that however proved short. She wound up with a 2:15:07 clocking.

“I had to give credit to her (Morris) for sticking with me then she had around hundred meters ahead and kept on. I could see her struggling and wobbly at the finish,” said Duke, who also fell short in her title bid last year topped by Amelia Watkinson.

Laurel Wassner placed third in 2:24:48.

Jerry Young clocked 2:10:50, edging Edward Macalalad (2:11:05) and Paul Jumamil (2:11:28) for the Elite men’s crown worth P30,000.