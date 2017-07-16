Reed seeks Cobra Ironman 70.3 3-peat

Tim Reed sets out for another crack at the Cobra Energy Drink Ironman 70.3 Philippines crown with the be-medalled Aussie champ aiming for a rare three-peat against an elite field in the country’s premier triathlon, which unwraps on August 6 at Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Cebu.

Reed bested a world-class cast to rule the first Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship last year and complete a back-to-back title romp in the 1.9K-swim, 90K-bike, 21K-run event at the Ironman 70.3 home in the Queen City of the South.

But though he’s upbeat of his chances for a rare treble, the reigning world champion remains wary of the cast of rivals, led by compatriot Tim Van Berkel, winner of this year’s Ironman 70.3 Vietnam, Xterra titlist Mauricio Mendez of Mexico, 2014 Ironman 70.3 Phl winner Brent McMahon of Canada, Kiwi Cameron Brown, winner of Ironman 70.3 Malaysia, Taiwan and Korea, and another Aussie ace Sam Betten, winner of the recent Regent 5150 in Subic.

Also in the fold are Braden Currie, Eddie Rawles and Callum Millward of New Zealand, David Mainwaring, Alexander Polizzi and Luke Bell of Australia, Americans Brad Williams and Iain Alexandridis, Czech Jakub Langhammer, Johan Stofberg of South Africa, Italian Jonathan Ciavatella and Eric Watson of Bahrain, all raring to beat Reed’s 3:51:46 clocking last year.

The organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. has guaranteed another successful staging of the grueling race that has lured a record 51 countries and more than 2,600 participants and backed by title sponsor Cobra Energy Drink and presentor Tourism Promotions Board Philippines and Summit Natural Drinking Water, also the official hydration partner.

The chase for the women’s crown is also expected to be fierce with Dimity-Lee Duke going for a follow-up to her breakthrough victory in Regent 5150 Triathlon in Subic recently.

Spicing up the annual event are the IronGirl on Aug. 4, a 5km fun run for females 12 years old and above, and the ever-popular IronKids on Aug. 5. There will also be competitions among Filipino elites, CEO tri racers and close to 2,000 age-groupers and mixed, all-male, and all-female relay participants.

