Reelectionist village councilor shot dead in Quezon

A NEWLY re-elected barangay (village) councilor was shot dead by an unknown suspect on Thursday morning in Mulanay, Quezon, according to the Quezon Provincial Office.

The victim was identified as Felix Moldon of Barangay Sto. Niño who shot dead in the neighboring village of Sta Rosa at about 7:45 a.m. by the assailant who was on board a motorcycle.

Moldon was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Military and police have launched pursuit operations.

Authorities are investigating whether the incident was election-related.

Based on latest police data, 57 incidents were reported during the election period, seven of which were confirmed to be election-related.

Thirty-five people were killed during the election period, majority from shooting incidents.

The election period will end on May 21. ROY NARRA