Refined elegance for the sophisticated set

Sometimes visiting an appliance center is not just about finding a specific item a person needs. It can also serve as an inspiration on how he or she can style the home. This in mind, SM Appliance Center re-launched its concept store at Rockwell’s Power Plant Mall with a new look in time for the Christmas season.

A refined, elegant design has been created for the 647 square meter SM Appliance Store, in keeping with the upmarket Rockwell Center. The newly re-opened store is sophisticated with a clean, natural palette, and modern edge; and at the same is engaging to ensure customers that their overall experience is warm and embracing.

Timber portals in the shop front frame both the display window and entrance, wrapping through into the store to create a warm, welcoming, and enticing ambience upon entry. Slatted timber treatments in the ceiling and entry walls add textural details and a contemporary edge to the space.

Inside the store, the wall displays are designed to frame the products, breaking up departments and creating a pleasurable shopping experience. Curved timber way finding signage reflects the overall store design and directs customers seamlessly through the area.

Finally, the new look highlights the most innovative products to help each Filipino transition into a digital home.

Among those who first got to experience this new look were social media influencers and domestic goddesses Nicole Hernandez de los Angeles, Bianca Santiago Reinoso and Kelly Misa Fernandez as well as celebrity chef Him Uy De Baron.