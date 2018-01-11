Reforestation results in livelihood generation

A local government united (LGU)-initiated reforestation project that has covered 1,297 hectares of uplands in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, with Falcata trees has resulted in livelihood generation for smallholders.

A total of 472 forest workers have benefitted by the Agusan del Sur LGU project under the Upland Sustainable Agri-forestry Development Program (USAD).

The Falcata reforestation project in Patin-ay, Prosperidad, has been awarded as one of Top 30 Technology Adopters of the Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau (ERDB), because it is a successful model for boosting the country’s forest goods production.

The plantation is also a model of success because of its smallholder nature, benefitting the poorest of the poor in the upland areas.

“This is a validation of how ERDB technologies help improve lives of communities while protecting the environment. It is also a showcase of ERDB’s achievements in the last three decades since 1987,” said ERDB Executive Director Henry Adornado.

The forest workers attended ERDB’s trainings on selection of seed sources, planting stock production, and establishment of plantation for productivity and profitability.

The Patin-ay plantation originally obtained 77 kilos of improved Falcata seeds from ERDB’s Mindanao Tree Seed Center.

As of 2006, Falcata yield in the region was at a low of only 77.3 cubic meter per hectare. However, a Falcata forest has three times the yield potential to 220 cubic meters per hectare. Falcata is known for its fast growth, high yield, and usefulness for lumber and peeler log, a material for veneer for plywood.

According to an Ecosystems Development Journal (E&DJ) study led by Antonio Carandang, a separate forest land in Agusan del Sur yielded an average of 220 cubic meters per hectare over a 10-year rotation.

“This business gives a net income of $4,545 to $5,681 [about P227,250 to P284,050]to farmers. The outlook for tree plantations is bright [with]government restrictions in harvesting from natural forests. These create timber scarcity [and]boost confidence in establishing tree plantation in private lands,” said the E&DJ team.

In the future, farmers can go into wood processing and utilizing log wastes for pulp and paper production, and wood manufactured articles. Such wastes take up 25 to 40 percent of produced logs.

However, government has to come in to provide financing and incentives for investments in processing such as tree price stability, tax reduction on land and harvested products, and improved farm-to-market roads.

Forest tree plantation projects can help the country develop its own timber industry, which can help reduce forest product imports. According the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Philippines imported $682. 241 million in forest products in 2011.

The E&DJ study also noted the lucrative nature of tree farming for employment.

“Tree farming employs a lot of people. For every cubic meter of logs harvested [Falcata], an equivalent of 5.02 man-days are required. Possessing skills suited to forest plantation is a great advantage,” it added.

Falcata also has an internal rate of return of 48.2 percent, which is second to durian that has an IRR of 50.1 percent, also in the Caraga region.

The Patin-ay plantation is rightly situated in the country’s wood production capital Caraga covering Butuan, Agusan and Surigao provinces, which is the source of majority, or 60 to 70 percent, of the country’s wood production.

Small farmers account for 96.94 percent of the total plantation area in Caraga.

The timber sector in the Philippines used to flourish from the 1960s the 1970s. For logs, the country then was a net exporter with 75 percent of logs exported, according to the E&DJ report.