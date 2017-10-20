Reformation of contracts

Dear PAO,

I am Samantha, a single mom with two kids who are both about to graduate from college. Our family home is a two-story townhouse in San Juan City which we are leasing from Mr. Cruz. In 2010, I entered into a long-term contract with Mr. Cruz for the lease of the townhouse for 15 years and with a monthly rent of P40,000.00.

Recently, I discovered that our lease contract contained errors as to the term of the lease contract (it said only five instead of 15 years) and the monthly rate was P60,000.00, not my regularly paid rental of P40,000.00 per month. Apparently, the errors were caused by Mr. Cruz’s secretary who drafted our lease contract then, through no fault of mine or Mr. Cruz.

As I was leaving the Philippines permanently to be with my Iranian boyfriend, I wanted to ensure that all my dealings here are in order so that my children will not be confused. I asked Mr. Cruz if we can re-execute the lease contract but he did not want to anymore supposedly because we are in verbal agreement as to the exact length of the lease contract of 15 years and the monthly rent of P40,000.00. What can I do to remedy this?

Samantha

Dear Samantha,

It appears that there are indeed errors in your written lease contract, which you may ask the courts to reform should your lessor, Mr. Cruz, continues to deny your request. As you have mentioned, Mr. Cruz does not dispute the actual terms you have agreed upon (i.e., fifteen [15] years’ term of the lease and the P40,000.00 monthly rent). Hence, Articles 1361 and 1364 of our New Civil Code may provide you with the legal basis to petition the courts to order the reformation of the lease contract:

“Art. 1361. When a mutual mistake of the parties causes the failure of the instrument to disclose their real agreement, said instrument may be reformed.

x x x x

Art. 1364. When through the ignorance, lack of skill, negligence or bad faith on the part of the person drafting the instrument or of the clerk or typist, the instrument does not express the true intention of the parties, the courts may order that the instrument be reformed.”

Based on the foregoing, in order that the instrument you are holding (i.e., your lease contract) may embody the real terms of your agreement to avoid future confusion, you can ask the courts to have the instrument reformed despite the denial of your demand by Mr. Cruz. Such a relief may be had by filing a Petition for Declaratory Relief under Rule 63 of the Rules of Court, which provides:

“Section 1. Who may file petition.—Any person interested under a deed, will, contract or other written instrument, or whose rights are affected by a statute, executive order or regulation, ordinance or any other governmental regulation may, before breach or violation thereof bring an action in the appropriate Regional Trial Court to determine any question of construction or validity arising, and for a declaration of his rights or duties, thereunder.

An action for the reformation of an instrument, to quiet title to real property or remove clouds therefrom, or to consolidate ownership under Article 1607 of the Civil Code, may be brought under this Rule.” [Emphasis supplied]

Considering that there has been no breach of contract in your situation, you may seek the help of the judicial courts in order to make your written lease contract reflect your true agreement with Mr. Cruz. This will then be able to give you peace of mind when you leave the lease contract to your children.

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net