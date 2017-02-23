Why Regine didn’t hold a Valentine’s concert this year

PLUS: Who’s off to play Thui in the London tour of ‘Miss Saigon’?

The first two months of the year would always be very busy for Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez. They’re usually the time she prepare for annual traditional Valentine’s concert. This year, however, she decided not to have a concert on heart’s day.

Instead, Regine opted to take it easy—no planning with producers, no meetings with her staff, and no tiring rehearsals. She, instead, spent her time with her son Nate and stepdaughter Leila, all three of them supporting her hubby Ogie Alcasid who was the one with a Valentine’s show.

“Actually, we really planned a Valentine’s concert but we ran out of time preparing, so we decided against. Instead, we started preparing for a big concert in October to celebrate my 30th year in the industry,” Regine revealed.

“Things are really different this year and I like it. At least, I was able to watch and enjoy my husband’s show. We also had our dinner date celebrating Valentine’s like any other ordinary couple. Tapos, nakasama namin si Nate and we had a good time playing the pie face challenge, yung nalalagyan ng cream pie ang mukha. Daya nga ng asawa ko, hindi niya nilalagay ang mukha niya du’n sa hole,” she happily said.

Although her big concert is in October yet, Regine will, nonetheless, be very busy with her two GMA Network shows. Her Saturday night musical comedy show Full House Tonight had it’s pilot episode on February 18 and is getting very good feedback and ratings. She is also about to start taping for Mulawin Versus Ravena, her first ever telefansya.

“This first half of the year, I will focus on television,” declared Regine. “I’m so happy that I’ve been given very good shows. Sobra kong na-e-enjoy ang Full House because I’m working with very good comedians. Madalas nauuwi sa tawanan ang mga ginagawa namin. Maganda ang show kasi may kantahan, may sayawan, may katatawanan. Sa Mulawin naman, ibang-iba ako. I can’t reveal my role yet but it is a very exciting character.”

* * *

Mark Herras laughed out loud when Showbuzz asked him about the rumor that his girlfriend Wyn Marquez is pregnant.

“Just because we went to Japan for vacation, buntis kaagad? That will never happen at this point in our lives. I know Wyn still wants to achieve a lot of things in her life. Gusto niyang maging beauty queen; she’s about to finish college; she has Encantadia and she will also be in Mulawin.”

All the same, their vacation in Japan was very memorable for Mark. “I’ve been to Japan but it was for work, for GMA Pinoy TV. Siyempre pag gano’n you don’t have time to go around. This time, kami ni Wyn, sobrang sulit ‘yung six-day stay namin du’n. I enjoyed the rides at the Universal Studios, grabe ang technology nila. Imagine, we were on a roller coaster wearing a 4D mask. It’s something unforgettable for me and an awesome experience,” Mark said.

It was while the couple were still in Japan that news also spread on social media that he and Wyn are already engaged. It started from one of Mark’s Instagram posts where he used an emoji icon with a ring in between two hearts.

“That made people think we were already engaged. Actually, I just used those emojis without meaning anything. Of course, proposing is included in my plans pero hindi muna. I don’t want to rush her,” Mark averred.

One thing that Showbuzz noticed was Mark’s maturity in the way he talks these days. He seems to really be so sure of what he wants in life now.

“My parents are gone. Wala na kong pwedeng asahan kundi sarili ko. I thank the Lord that I have Wyn. She’s a very good influence to me.

“Now, I do everything by myself like paying my bills and budgeting. I think it really helped me to be more mature and to be wiser in handling my finances,” Mark enthused.

According to the actor, he is 100-percent focused on his work since he wants to prepare for his future with Wyn. That’s why he is so thankful that right after his last soap with GMA, he immediately started taping for a new afternoon series D’Originals. He stars in the show with the likes of Jacklyn Jose, Jestoni Alarcon, Kim Domingo and fellow Starstruck alumni Katrina Halili, LJ Reyes and Edison De Dios.

* * *

“Shocking!” That’s what Barbie Forteza’s fans said when they saw her wearing a two-piece bikini for a scene in the top-rating primetime series Meant To Be. It’s the first time Barbie wore something sexy she really took her audience by surprise.

When Barbie learned she was donning a bikini in a beach scene, she immediately prepared for it.

“I really went on a diet. I even told sina Ken (Chan), Jak (Roberto), Addy (Raj) and Ivan (Dorschner) na bawal akong dalhan ng food. They’re so fond kasi of giving me yung mga matatamis. So lahat na yun stop,” related the young actress.

Even her parents were supportive of this new phase in her career where she dared to show some skin. After all, Barbie is already 19 years old and believes it’s about time she agrees to this kind of scene.

“Kailan pa ko magsusuot ng ganito? I think I’m ready to go a step farther sa mga pwede kong gawin bilang artista. Besides, it’s a beach scene that we’re doing saka masaya naman yung eksena.”

Barbie joked it can’t just be her four leading men showing their toned bodies. “I should also step up and let people I also have something to show,” Barbie laughed.

* * *

Among those positively reacted to Barbie’s two-piece swimsuit scene was her former boyfriend Kiko Estrada.

“She’s really sexy,” Kiko quipped when cornered by Showbuzz at the press conference of his movie Pwera Usog under Regal Entertainment. Kiko looked intently at her picture and even kissed it!

The actor has been quiet about his break-up with Barbie after a three-month relationship. He finally seemed ready to talk about it during this chitchat however.“

I have always been pictured as the bad guy in the break-up. I want to make it clear that it was not me who initiated the break-up. There was no fight, there was no third party. Nag-break lang kami,” explained Kiko.

He has already moved on but he swears he really loved Barbie. “Minahal ko siya. It’s just too bad that our relationship didn’t last long. I’m truly happy for her now with the success of Meant To Be. Galing nga niya. Ako naman, I’m thankful that I have this movie Pwera Usog where I play the role of a young arbolaryo. Aside from this, I’m doing another movie and also preparing for Mulawin Versus Ravena, the big telefantasya of GMA. So it’s all work for me now. No time for love life, so I guess I will be staying single for the meantime.”

* * *

SHORTS… Eula Valdez is doing a guesting stint in the top-rating telefantasya Encantadia. She’s portraying the role of the resurrected Avria.

* * *

GUESS WHO? A Filipino male singer—a former winner in a GMA talent show—is leaving for London. He was chosen to be Thui in the UK tour edition of Miss Saigon. His management refuses to admit it pending the go signal from the producers of the musical.