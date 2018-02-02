Regine is on fire!

PLUS: Ai Ai delas Alas snags Piolo Pascual for Valentine’s|

After her highly successful “R3.0” concert in 2017 that celebrated her three-decade anniversary in show business, Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez is all fired for a busy year ahead. She just finished full-packed, one-night-only engagement in Cebu with Christian Bautista and Julie Ann San Jose, and without any time for a break is in the thick of preparing for a big Valentine’s concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on February 14.

According to Regine, R3.0 somehow renewed her confidence in performing for a major concert after what she describes as a “traumatizing” experience on her 25th anniversary show. On the day of the sold-out concert at MoA, but of course, she lost her voice from severe acid reflux. She went up the stage without a clue how to get through her songs, but she sang all the same with a hoarse voice because the show must go on. Her fans were very forgiving even if she hardly hit the sky-high notes that cemented her career in the music industry, but Regine never felt confident to stage solo concerts since then.

“After that, I felt more comfortable to do shows with other singers because you don’t get very tired and if something happens like when I lost my voice, you can count on them to help you along. It’s not as scary as it became for me since my 25th anniversary,” she opened up to Showbuzz.

She had to face her fears on her 30th anniversary though, which needed to be a solo show, and is thankful she did it. She took care to keep her acid reflux under control and concentrated on her voice, leaving everything about the production to her team.

“I told them, ‘No other reasons for stress, please’” she laughed.

And, as everyone knows, R3.0 was a huge hit—filled to the rafters and excellently reviewed. The Songbird was definitely back, and a hit she is sure to be again as she shares the stage with A-list concert performers Martin Nievera, Erik Santos and husband Ogie Alcasid in “#PaMore” on Valentine’s.

“I’ve decided to do solo shows only on special occasions, because as I always say, ma-jonders na ang lola mo [showbiz lingo for ‘I’m getting old’],” she cackled this time.

Excited to perform with the best male singers in the country, she added, “I’ve done shows with all of them—Martin, Erik and my husband—but this is the first time I’ll be with them all together. Valentine’s concert pa so ang daming pwedeng kantahin.”

With tickets selling like proverbial pancakes, producer Anna Puno of Star Media told Showbuzz there already requests from Filipinos abroad to bring the concert there. Much as she would like to do that, she can’t confirm anything yet as scheduling will be difficult to work out for four OPM superstars.

True enough, Regine will travel to Dagupan and other parts of the Philippines for the “Three Stars One Heart Concert” with Christian and Julie Ann. There are also talks of bringing the concert to the US and the Middle East for GMA Pinoy TV.

She will also host a musical reality show for GMA Nework. “Malapit na rin kaming mag-start,” she reveals. “This is one show I’m very excited about. Iba kasi ang concept niya. I can’t say the details yet pero I really like it!”

* * *

Another show to watch out for this Valentine’s season is that of Grammy award winning international singer Peabo Bryson as The Manila Times Entertainment reported on Thursday. His hits like “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again” and “Beauty And The Beast” are eternal favorites among Filipinos. He goes on stage on February 13 at Resorts World Manila.

* * *

Comedy Queen Ai-Ai de las Alas will not be left behind when it comes to Valentine’s shows. Yes, she will have her own concert on February 14 at Palacio de Manila on Roxas Boulevard. And she will be the object of envy that night because no less than Papa P (Piolo Pascual indeed) will be her special guest, along with the now very popular Ex Battalion group.

Besides having the Ultimate Heartthrob for the night, Ai-Ai is also excited about plans to do live video mapping during the show.

“When I was told na may video mapping segment ako sa show, naisip ko agad, ano ba yung video-mapping na ‘yan?” she laughed sheepishly. “Siyempre na-challenge ako kaya talagang, ngayon, pina-practice ko na siya. Bahala na kung ano kalabasan. Basta good music and fun ang ibibigay namin sa mga manonood on that night.”

Wikipedia defines video mapping “as a projection technology used to turn objects, into a display surface for video projection…on objects may be complex such as buildings, small indoor objects or theatrical stages.

Meanwhile, the Comedy Queen is over the moon that her latest prime time show, “Sherlock Jr.” – where she plays mom to lead actor Ruru Madrid – had a very successful premiere on Monday.

“Happiness! Sobrang saya! We trended, No. 1 on Twitter on our first night. Second night, may twist kaagad sa story, kaya very entertaining especially with Siri, the dog.”

She is also enjoying playing a different character as mom to Sherlock Jr. “Yung role ko yung tipo ng tao na salita lang ng salita tungkol sa kahit ano. Nakakatuwa, walang preno ang bibig. Five minutes yatang puro ako ang nagsasalita sa eksena then she would end up complaining she’s tired of talking!” she ended.

* * *

SHORTS… There’s a new soap viewers will surely love on GMA’s afternoon prime block. Titled “Hindi ko Kayang Iwan Ka,” it’s dubbed as an “adbokaserye” – a play on the words “advocacy” and “series” in Filipino – intended to open Filipinos’ minds on the reality of HIV. It stars Yasmien Kurdi and Mike Tan. The program’s first week was directed by the late Maryo J. delos Reyes who passed away on January 27.