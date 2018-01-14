Regine Velasquez says goodbye to movies for now

PLUS: Nadine Lustre recreates Claudine Barretto’s iconic billboard campaign

You won’t be seeing her on the big sceen anytime soon. That was what Regine Velasquez told In The Know last week, even as she confirmed how Viva Entertainment’s Boss Vic Del Rosario has an offer on the table.

“Yung interes ko kasi talaga nasa recording, but he wants to meet me and he’s convincing me to make a movie this year,” related Asia’s Songbird.

She also admitted she believes movies are trickier these days since viewers’ preference have changed.

“Alam ko naman that my audience is different but nowadays, they make films na semi-indie at iyon ang tinatangkilik.”

Actually indies are exactly what Boss vic is encouraging Regine to try. But the singer who has several box office titles to her name expressed, “Masyado siyang demanding [indies]para sa akin, and pagka yung mga ganon ay drama, hindi iyon ang strength ko and my audience knows that.”

But fret not Reginians because your idol is actually open to teleseryes.

“Yung soap is different and it’s free TV and naka-kontrata talaga ako sa kailangan ko gawin.”

Regine will also be very busy this early part of 2018 with a Valentine’s concert together with her husband Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera and Erik Santos titled “#PaMORE” on February 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Iba ito kasi ako lang ang babae ngayon. Parang exciting ‘yung mga songs na puwede naming gawin. We want to do songs that we all grew up listening to so iba-iba pa rin siyang genre.”

Before #paMORE, however, Regine is headed t Waterfront Hotel Cebu on January 20 for a concert titled “Three Stars, One Heart” show with fellow GMA Network artists Christian Bautista and Julie Anne San Jose.

Fourteen years after Optimum Star Claudine Barretto dazzled Edsa with her uber tan complexion and iconic white Swarovski F&H logo shirt on billboards, the time has come for millennials to witness this brilliant fashion campaign with Nadine Lustre in the spotlight.

In The Know was excited to learn that the brand had tapped Nadine to revive their eye-catching campaigns from the early 2000s. This is also to kick off their upcoming 20th anniversary this year.

Folded&Hung’s newest creative director Eldzs Mejia shared, “I wanted to recreate and pay homage to the amazing advertising campaign starring Claudine Barretto, but still keeping the personality of Nadine Lustre.”

Besides the iconic Swarovski logo shirt, F&H put out a collection of logo

tees to represent the past, present and future of the brand for the anniversary. The new collection is available in stores nationwide.

GUESS WHO? The craze over this celebrity actress (CA) has officially died down. To start with, endorsements have pulled out left and right because CA’s attitude. Key people from the advertising scene said that the actress used to be nice but now she’s no longer grateful for all the opportunities that came her way, reflects on her work and behavior on social media.

In fact, CA no longer heeds what her management and advertising clients say, which convinced the latter it is indeed time to drop her and pull out their support.

Until next week, ta-ta!