Region 1 confirms 39 barangay, SK candidates into illegal drugs

ILOCOS Norte police confirmed that at least 39 candidates for the Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on May 14 have derogatory records and several are involved in illegal drug activities.

Supt. Marlon Paiste, Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) public information chief, said they will release a list of those candidates – among them pushers, users and protectors – after validation of reports is completed.

Paiste said the names of the 39 candidates with their corresponding photos will be posted in different municipalities in the province before election day.

He added that they will file administrative cases against them and have advised them to withdraw their candidacies if they are not at all serious about being in public service but will only use their positions for protection and influence.

In Vigan City, Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, PRO1 director, has reportedly criticized several barangay officials running for reelection who are allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

Sapitula said these officials are acting like they are innocent but are known to the public to have been involved in illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, authorities are monitoring at least 105 barangay officials linked to illegal drugs by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Western Visayas.

PDEA regional director Wardley Getalia said of the total number of officials linked to the illegal drug trade, 10 are village chairmen and 95 are kagawad (councilmen).

In Negros Occidental, three barangay chairmen are on the list and 21 councilmen, including two kagawad in Bacolod City – one allegedly a protector and another a user.

Iloilo province has the most number of village officials linked to illegal drugs with 33; Antique, 25; and Negros Occidental, 24.

Getalia said that if the allegations are proven, administrative charges will be filed against the officials before the Office of the President.

Earlier, PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino released the names of 207 village officials nationwide who are allegedly linked to illegal drugs, including one in Region 6.

WITH A REPORT FROM EUGENE Y. ADIONG