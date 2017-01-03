Region 12 firecracker victims rise to 40

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The number of firecracker victims in Region 12 continued to rise but health officials said the figure is still fewer compared to last year’s monitoring of blast victims. Jenny Ventura, Department of Health (DOH-12) focal person on firecracker victims monitoring system, said there were no reported victims of stray bullet. On the 13th day of monitoring, the Online National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (ONEISS)-Region 12 recorded the number of firecracker victims at 40, where 36 are male and four female aged four to 56 years old. Ventura said South Cotabato remained to have the highest number of blast victims, mostly users of the banned piccolo with 23; followed by Gen. Santos City (6); Sarangani (4); North Cotabato (3); Sultan Kudarat (3); and one in Cotabato City. Meanwhile, Police Supt. Romeo Galgo Jr., police regional spokesman, said they have not received any complaint of indiscriminate firing within the region particularly in the provinces of North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of Cotabato, Kidapawan, Koronadal, Tacurong and Gen. Santos.