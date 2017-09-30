Region 12 PNP officers cited for campaign vs. drugs, crimes

COTABATO CITY: Some 12 members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Region12 based in General Santos City were awarded with medals for the successful campaign against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality. Chief Supt. Cedrick Train, Region 12 police director, pinned the Medalya ng Kagalingan (Medal of Merit) to Insp. John Maynard Macusi and Police Officer (PO) 1 Sadam Macabangin Salamat for the neutralization of notorious drug suspects Monaim Ducay Paglas and Mahadin Ulangkaya Bagundang in Pikit, North Cotabato. Recipients of Medalya Ng Kasanayan (PNP Efficiency Medal) were Supt. Allan Buenacosa, Senior Police Officer (SPO) 4 Norman Aranda Aldea; SPO3 Jamael Amaikurut; SPO1 Arnel Mapanao Gajes; PO3 Dave John Lardizabal Nario and PO2 Dexter Lara Abad. The Medalya Ng Papuri (Commendation Medal) was given to PO2 Jeffrey Micua Dulatre, PO1 Ronarge Mark Botavara, PO1 Ronaldo Carancho Sentinta Jr. and PO1 Joven Abid Tabidad.