Region 12 police rookies warned vs breaking PNP law

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A total of 493 rookie policemen were warned by the director of the Police Regional Office of Region 12 (PRO-12) or Soccsksargen of prosecution to the full extent of the law once they violate the Code of Conduct of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Chief Insp. Aldrin Gonzales, PRO-12 information officer, said the regional director issued the warning after the police rookies were deployed Tuesday around Region 12 to study law-enforcement missions in culturally-pluralistic and ethno-linguistic communities.

Region 12 or Soccsksargen, comprised the cities of Tacurong, Cotabato, Kidapawan, Marbel and General Santos, and the provinces of Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato, that is home to a mix of Muslim, Christian and indigenous non-Moro Lumad residents.

Chief Supt. Marcelo Morales of PRO-12 led Tuesday’s symbolic send-off rite for the 493 newly-trained police personnel, held at Camp Fermin Lira in General Santos City.

Morales said the new police officers are going to be taught important lessons on the current peace process of President Rodrigo Duterte with local Moro secessionist groups.

“Give honor, justice and respect to the very good salary rate you are getting now courtesy of our president who understands the difficulties of police work,” Morales said in his message.

In January, the President doubled the salary grades per rank of police and military personnel in the country.