Region 2 deploys 600 more policemen ON MONday

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: The police regional office (PRO2) is deploying more than 600 police personnel to different areas in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) to secure a fair and safe conduct of Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday. PRO2 director Jose Mario Espino said aside from the number of policemen in police stations, an augmentation force from the police regional headquarters and the police provincial offices will be deployed to areas with reported election-related incidents. He said the Regional Intelligence Division recorded 37 villages in the region placed under election watch list areas.