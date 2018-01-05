Region 2 eyes processed fruits, nuts for export

Cagayan Valley (Region 2) will soon have a roadmap for its processed fruits and nuts (PFN) industry that will enable it to export such products.

Ruben Diciano, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Cagayan Valley unit officer-in-charge, said a forum was recently held in Santiago City, Isabela, to highlight the potential of the region’s PFN industry, and to initiate the formulation of a roadmap for it.

He said the forum, aptly themed “Reshaping the Processed Fruits and Nuts Cluster to a Greener and Safer Industry,” had 170 participants and is a welcome development for all stakeholders in the region’s PFN industry.

Diciano also said he hopes the industry will also adhere to social development and sustainability.

“The real challenge lies on the ability of the region to mobilize resources driven by inputs and oriented towards demand, produced within the bounds of environmental limits,” he added.

DTI-Cagayan Valley has been conducting business conferences and forums for dairy, cacao, coffee and bamboo, and very recently, the first PFN business forum.

Linda Boniao, DTI-Northern Mindanao director and PFN industry national coordinator, also attended the forum in Santiago City and discussed the outlook for Philippine processed fruits and nuts in the domestic and international markets.

The major fruits and nuts processed for export in the Philippines include mango, pineapple, banana, soursop (guyabano), papaya, guava, calamansi (lime), dalandan (orange) jackfruit, tamarind, strawberry, raspberry, palm fruit (kaong), coconut, and peanut.

According to the Investments Assistance Center, which is under the DTI-Bureau of Investments (BOI), the major export markets of the processed products include the United States, Japan, Canada, South Korea, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Vietnam, Australia, among others.

In 2010, export of PFN products amounted to $386.76 million or an increase of 2.44 percent from 2009. More than 100 countries buy processed fruits and nuts from the Philippines.

Major processed fruits exported include prepared and preserved fruits accounting for 53 percent of total exports; juices and concentrates and purees, 24 percent; and dried fruits, 18 percent.

Hosted by Mayor Joseph Tan of Santiago City, the forum was also highlighted by product and technology exhibits with at least nine local micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and seven service providers participating.

In her keynote address, Virginia dela Fuente, president of the Philippine Mango Industry Foundation Inc., emphasized the utilization of “quick freezing” as a new method to preserve food-based commodities.