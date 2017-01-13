Region 2 police chief sets deadline vs illegal drugs

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: Chief Supt. Eliseo Rasco, Police Region 2 director, has ordered provincial commanders to rid the remaining 1,547 of the 2,311 villages of the illegal drug menace until the second week of April 2017. He said least 488 barangay (villages) in Cagayan Valley have been declared drug-free, but they must exert double their effort to address the problem. Region 2 is composed of the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya. “The war on illegal drugs in Cagayan Valley will continue without pause and it will be intensified for as long as there are illegal drug dealers, pushers and users,” Rasco said.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO