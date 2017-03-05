Region 2 police declare war on illegal gambling

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: The Philippine National Police (PNP) office here has started cracking down on the operation of illegal gambling in Cagayan Valley (Region 2). Superintendent Chevalier Iringan, regional information officer, said targets of the campaign are fruit game, majhong, sabong (derby), cara y cruz, tong-its and pepito, among others, provided there is money or goods involved. Iringan added that they are launching the drive against illegal gambling in line with Executive Order 31 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte in February. Records at the regional police office here on illegal gambling show that a total of 31 operations from February 10 to 23 have resulted in the arrest of one financier, two operators and 113 civilians in the region of which 27 were caught red-handed. Iringan said gambling during wake of a deceased person is “an execption to the rule.” But wakes will be subject to verification because they have become a ploy for illegal gambling activities, he added.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO