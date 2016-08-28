Region 3 drug facility finished in 3 months

PALAYAN City, Nueva Ecija: Major Gen. Angelito de Leon, commanding officer of Fort Ramon Magsaysay-based 7th Infantry Division, said Central Luzon’s biggest drug rehabilitation center in Fort Magsaysay will be finished in three months. It will accommodate about 1,000 drug dependents from the 58,700 who surrendered from July 1 to August 28 based on the latest count of Region 3 Police Director Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino. The center will be jointly manned by the Defense and Health departments through a memorandum of agreement, and will be built on a 10-hectare vacant lot in the 45-hectare Fort Magsaysay military reservation located in the northeastern part of Nueva Ecija.

CESAR CAJUCOM