Region 3 wetlands need protection

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: Deemed as important migratory sites and habitat of migratory birds frequenting the country from October to March every year, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Central Luzon has appealed to the public to protect and conserve wetland areas in the region.

DENR-Central Luzon Director Franscisco Milla Jr. said that aside from serving as shelter of migratory birds, wetlands are critical parts of the ecological system.

“Thus, they provide a range of benefits to local communities, including freshwater supply, food, biodiversity, and serve as flood control, groundwater recharge, and for climate change mitigation,” he said.

With this, the regional director also appeals for more vigilance in protecting wetland areas in the region as these are vital for human survival and are among the world’s most productive environment.