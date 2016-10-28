Region lacks FACILITY to test food toxicity

BONTOC, Mountain Province: A forum on consumer issues conducted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) with representatives from government agencies and the local media noted that the regional health office lacks laboratory facilities to test food toxicity. Ceasar Guillet of the Pharmaceuticals unit of the Department of Health regional office said tests still have to be sent to the central office in Manila. The observation came about as diseases in the present such as cancer and diabetes and those subjected to dialysis and chemotherapy are noted to be food-related. Most foods are laden with preservatives to include frozen meat and 3-in-1 coffee. DTI Provincial Director Juliet Lucas urged local government officials to address complaints of consumers be they about food or service and forward them to the concerned regulatory office for action.

Gina Dizon