Regional eliminations set for 2017 MBC National Choral Competition

Asia’s largest radio network has launched this year’s MBC National Choral Competition, aiming to scour the countryside anew to attract the best vocal ensembles from around the Philippine archipelago.

The nationwide search, launched by Manila Broadcasting Company in 2007, is considered the biggest all-inclusive choral competition in the country today and forms part of the network’s pre-Christmas activities.

It features competitions for children’s choirs and an open category for schools, churches, residential communities, companies, government agencies, and special interest groups who may want to take part.

The grand prize winner in the children’s choir category will receive P100,000 while the champion in the open category takes home P150,000.

Live auditions will be conducted in Cebu (Septermber 30); General Santos City (October 1); Lucena (October 7); Iloilo (October 14); Star Theater (October 15); Zamboanga (October 20); Laoag (October 27) and Cauayan (October 29).

Choirs from other provinces may opt to send an application packet consisting of a high-quality audition video along with the application form, which must be received at the MBC head office in Pasay on or before October 16.

Provincial ensembles that qualify will each receive a travel subsidy to help defray costs of the trip to Manila for the competition proper scheduled on December 5 to 9 at the Aliw Theater.

Previous winners of the MBC National Choral Competition include Hiyas ng Pilipinas, Quezon City Performing Arts Foundation Children’s Choir, Coro de Manila, University of the Visayas Chorale, St Louis University Glee Club, Laoag City Children’s Choir, the University of Baguio Voices Chorale, Boscorale and the Capitol University Glee Club.

Detailed mechanics are downloadable from the official Facebook page of the MBC National Choral Competitions.