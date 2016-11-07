Regional PBA All-Star Week proposed

In another step to further market the PBA to the fans, board chairman Mikee Romero pushed for a mini-tournament during the All-Star Week in which players of a certain region will comprise one team.

Romero said during the league’s annual pre-season meeting in Seoul that he wants to engage more fans outside Metro Manila to the All-Star event, paving the way for him to propose the regional games, an upgrade from the traditional North vs. South All-Star Game theme.

In the initial proposal, Pam­panga-based players will form one All-Star team, and same goes for players hailing from the Ilocos and Bicol regions, Visayas, Mindanao, and even the players with foreign descent.

Meanwhile, he also said that the PBA will also push through with its plans to expand the D-League to the south with the Visayas and the Mindanao tournaments.

PNA