Regional Wages Board conducts micro business Training

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in the Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan (Mimaropa) region conducted the ISTIV Bayanihan training program for micro business establishments at the Rizal State University in Odiongan, Romblon recently. ISTIV is an acronym of the five ideals of a productive workforce (Industrious, Systematic, Time Conscious, Innovative and Strong Value for Work). A total of 16 beneficiary-establishments in the service sector attended the training which aims to support the growth of micro enterprises by enhancing their method of managing their business.