Region’s travel influencers visit top PH destinations

In time with the Philippines’ Asean chairmanship this year, local airline Cebu Pacific Air flew top travel and lifestyle influencers to world-class destinations in the country, including Johanis Sani of Malaysia, Salshabilla Adriani of Indonesia, Pho DacBiet of Vietnam, Elaine Jasmine of Singapore and Baby Mojiko of Thailand.

Called “Asean One,” as part of the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the week-long adventure in the Philippines formed part of the airline’s extensive route network in the above mentioned countries.

The influencers visited the unspoiled islands of the Central Visayas region, where they were offered an exciting lineup of activities that highlighted the similarities between Asean nations—the rice and good food; fun with friends; revelry and dancing; and the rich marine life and clear blue seas.

“Cebu Pacific’s Asean One trip not only aims to strengthen the bond between the Southeast Asian nations, but also to show the Philippines’ various facets to our neighboring regions. Through our invited content-creator guests from the Asean, we hope to share the abundance of experience in the Philippines—whether it’s travel for scenic landscapes, adrenaline-filled activities, culture-rich explorations, city life or a breath of serenity,” Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Distribution Candice Iyog said.

CEB currently offers over 100 weekly flights to seven Asean country destinations, with 11 weekly flights to Indonesia; 21 weekly flights to Malaysia; 40 weekly flights to Singapore; seven weekly flights to Thailand; 15 weekly flights to Vietnam; five weekly flights to Brunei and four weekly flights to Cambodia.