Register and get incentives, BMBEs told

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Friday encouraged unregistered micro entrepreneurs to register their businesses and avail themselves of incentives under Republic Act 9178, or the Barangay Micro-Business Enterprises (BMBEs) Act of 2002.

In a statement, Zenaida Maglaya, Trade undersecretary for the regional operations group, said these incentives include being exempted from paying tax for the income it generated and from the coverage of the minimum wage law; a special credit window from state-run financing institutions that service BMBEs’ financing needs; business assistance from other government institutions; and technology and marketing assistance.

RA 9178 defines a micro enterprise as a commodity-producing business whose total assets, including those arising from loans and excluding land on which it and its facilities are located, do not exceed P3 million.

BMBE certificates are registered free of charge at the department’s offices or Negosyo Centers, which number over 800 to date.

According to DTI, 28,531 micro enterprises registered as of April 30. The department started applications in January 2016.

Registering his or her business will not only help the entrepreneur, but will also provide benefits, as well as employment opportunities to Filipinos, Maglaya said.

DTI issued on April 22, 2016 Department Administrative Order (DAO) 16-01, which provides guidelines on registering BMBEs at Negosyo Centers.

Under this order, the department is the only agency that shall issue certificates of authority to registered BMBEs.

Before the DAO was issued, such businesses must register at their city or municipal treasurer’s office.

RA 9178 recognizes the role of BMBEs as an essential driving force in the country’s economic development. It calls them the “seedbeds of Filipino entrepreneurial talents and strengthening them would increase job generation, provide livelihood and augment Filipinos’ quality of life.”