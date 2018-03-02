LTFRB to transport sharing firms: Register with BIR, pay taxes to ‘legalize’ operations

FOR transport network vehicles (TNVS) to be considered legal, its drivers should register with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) this 2018 so that they could start paying income tax in 2019, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday.

“This is the only time that the TNVS (transport network vehicle service) will be legalized,” LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada said in a press conference.

“For the income tax return, what we want to see next year is your income tax as TNVS. You have to be registered to BIR this year,” Lizada added.

Starting on March 5, the LTFRB will begin processing applications for TNVS franchises, since it has stopped accepting applications because of a moratorium issued in 2016.

However, despite the moratorium, transport network companies (TNCs) still accepted new applications, resulting in the proliferation of “colorums” or illegal TNVS on the roads.

The LTFRB said only the applications of existing TNVS would be accepted and not for new ones.

Meanwhile, drivers are advised to appear personally at the LTFRB office when their applications are processed.

“Personal appearance on March 5 or whichever date you are scheduled,” Lizada said.

“We will extend our service until 7 p.m. and we will also be working on Saturdays,” according to Lizada, noting that work starts at 8 a.m. “Come here with complete documents.”

She also noted that transport network vehicles (TNVS) would have a plate number with a different color starting in August, as advised by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

“TNVS will have a plate number of different color. This is to know which are TNVS, which are colorum,” Lizada said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO