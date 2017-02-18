Register ‘kasambahays’ in barangays

Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno urged those who have domestic workers or kasambahays in to register them in their barangay (villages) centers.

In his directive to local executives, Sueno urged the implementation of Republic Act (RA) No. 10361 or “Batas Kasambahay,” which requires every household or employer to register all domestic workers in the Registry of Domestic Workers in barangays, also called as Barangay Registration of Kasambahays.

“Kasambahays have a big role in keeping socioeconomic activities running. They take care of households and look after their employers’ children in order for their bosses to go to work or attend to their enterprise,” Sueno said.

“Their well being ought to be taken cared of just like workers in the formal public and private sectors,” he added.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary also called on all punong barangays (village heads) through a directive to enact local ordinances in support of RA 10361 and to implement the Barangay Registration of Kasambahays in their areas of jurisdiction.

“Registering kasambahays is both beneficial to kasambahays and their employers,” he emphasized.

“I also encourage barangay officials to discuss your implementation of the Batas Kasambahay during the coming law-mandated conduct of Barangay Assembly Day this first semester of the year, which will be on March 25,” he said.

Under RA 10361, a domestic worker or kasambahay is any person engaged in domestic work within an employment relationship such as but not limited to: general househelp, nursemaid or “yaya,” cook, gardener or laundry person, but shall exclude any person who performs domestic work only occasionally or sporadically and not on an occupational basis.

The term does not include children who are under a foster family arrangement, and are provided access to education and given an allowance incidental to education, i.e. “baon”, transportation, school projects and school activities.

Barangay Kasambahay Desk

In July 2013, the DILG directed barangays to have Kasambahay Desks. Barangay chairpersons were ordered to devise a system to ensure the registration of all kasambahays in their barangays including an online registration through their official website or e-mail.

The KR Form 1 and the Kontrata sa Paglilingkod sa Tahanan are available at the barangay and city or municipal Public Employment Service Office (PESO). Both forms are also downloadable at www.dilg.gov.ph and www.dole.gov.ph.

In case of termination of the contract, employers must immediately notify the Kasambahay Desk for updating purposes.

The disclosure of information about the kasambahay and the employer by the barangay and the local PESO are subject to compliance with the requirements of RA No. 10173 (Data Privacy Act of 2012) and other existing laws. Violators shall be subjected to fine or imprisonment.