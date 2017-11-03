Registration of voters to resume next week

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) will resume the registration of voters on November 6 in preparation for the barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (youth council) elections to be held in May 2018.

“We are expecting more than 55 million voters for next year’s elections, with the inclusion of SK voters aged 15 to 17 years old,” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said.

The Comelec en banc has approved Resolution 10214 setting the resumption of the registration of voters from November 6 to November 30, 2017.

“In view of the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, there is a need to resume the conduct of registration of voters for the members of the Katipunan ng Kabataan (KK) who will reach 15 years old pursuant to Republic Act 10742 and regular voters for the barangay in connection with the May 14, 2018 Synchronized BSKE,” the resolution said.

The twin polls, earlier set for October 23, 2017, were reset to the second Monday of May next year.

The commission said applications for registration, reactivation, change or correction of entries and inclusion or reinstatement of records in the list of voters shall be personally filed at the Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs) of the city, district, or municipality where the applicant resides.

Section 8 of Republic Act 8189 or The Voter’s Registration Act of 1996 provides for the system of continuing registration of voters.

According to the Comelec, OEOs may conduct satellite/offsite registration of voters during the period of registration.

The resolution, however noted that the continuing registration of voters shall be implemented nationwide except in the province of Lanao del Sur.

“We can now formally begin our preparations for the 2018 elections now that the bill on the postponement of the 2016 elections has been signed into law,” Jimenez said.