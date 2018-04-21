Regulator approves DoubleDragon offering

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the green light for property developer DoubleDragon Properties Corp. to conduct a P7.5 billion follow-on offering.

DoubleDragon plans to offer as much as 135 million common shares at an offer price of P50 apiece, with an overallotment option of up to 15 million shares.

The company told the Philippine Stock Exchange the proceeds will be used to fund the roll-out of 100,000 square meters (sqm) of leasable industrial warehouse space to be located in various part of the country.

A portion will be used to help fuel the company’s hotel business toward achieving its goal of reaching 5,000 hotel rooms by 2020, while the remainder will be set aside for potential acquisitions, expanding its land bank, and for general corporate purposes.

“This exercise is an important step for DoubleDragon that we believe will catapult the company into new levels,” company chairman Edgar Sia 2nd said in the disclosure.

“During our IPO (initial public offering) in April 2014, there was limited opportunity for large institutional investors to participate. As we approach the completion of our 2020 targeted portfolio comprising of 1.2 million square meters or 120 hectares of prime leasable space, this is a great opportunity for key investors to take part in the hyper growth years of the company,” he added.

DoubleDragon aims to reach 1.2 million sqm of leasable area in line with its goal to be 90-percent recurring revenue-driven over the next two years.

“DoubleDragon’s four pillars of growth continues to strengthen in provincial retail leasing, office leasing, industrial leasing and hospitality which will provide the Company with a diversified source of recurring revenues backed by a string of appreciating hard assets,” the company said.

Last year, DoubleDragon’s recurring revenues boosted its net income to P2.53 billion, higher by 71.8 percent than the P1.47 billion reported in 2016.

Recurring revenues—which now account for 19.8 percent of DoubleDragon’s total revenues—expanded 3.76 times to P1.31 billion in 2017 from P347.6 million a year earlier. This was driven by strong growth in rental revenues, which more than tripled to P909.2 million last year versus the P268.7 million in the prior year.