Regulator asked for gag order

The Philippine unit of United Kingdom-based reinsurer Marsh UK has requested the Insurance Commission to issue a gag order that will prevent media coverage of an ongoing investigation.

Marsh has been accused of breaking Philippine laws by local insurer Prudential Guarantee and Assurance, Inc. (PGA).

In an eight-page motion obtained by The Manila Times, Marsh Philippines, Inc. claimed that Prudential Guarantee representatives had made statements to the media and caused the publication of articles regarding the dispute, violating the confidentiality of mediation proceedings.

“In contrast, all Marsh respondents have at all times respected the confidentiality of the mediation proceedings and as a result have exercised great restraint to refrain from responding to these published falsehoods,” it said in the motion.

Marsh also claimed that Prudential Guarantee’s statements and comments were aimed at influencing the commission or obstructing the administration of justice.

“Specifically, and with all due respect, the Honorable Commission should prevent comments or conduct that influence or otherwise denigrate the proceedings before it by issuing Gag Order that directs complainant PGA and their attorneys and representatives to refrain, cease and desist from issuing public comments and statements that would violate the sub judice rule, with a warning that a violation of such Gag Order wold constitute indirect contempt,” it said.

PGA counsel Jose Antonio Bernas, meanwhile, denied Marsh’s claims.

“My client merely informed the Insurance Commission that someone was not operating within the established rules,” he noted.

A gag order would be understandable if the matter was a private issue between two companies, he added.

“This is a government agency investigating allegations of unlawful and unethical activity. The public has every right to know about that,” Bernas said.

“I think we have to give the Commission more credit than that. Given their credentials and experience, they can surely differentiate what is relevant for news and information versus what is relavant to the case at hand,” he concluded.

The Insurance Commission, which will be holding a hearing today following one last December, declined to comment.

Prudential Guarantee has also filed a complaint against Marsh executives before the Department of Justice over the disclosure of confidential electronic data, claiming that this had led to the loss of a key insurance account.

Prudential Guarantee, through Bernas, last year claimed that the head of Marsh Singapore personally solicited business from carrier Cebu Air, Inc. in behalf of Marsh UK, in the process breaking local laws as it did not have a local license.

Cebu Air, the operator of low cost airline Cebu Pacific, ultimately decided not to renew its contract with Prudential Guarantee.

Regulators have said that in this kind of case, the IC could take up to a year before coming up with a resolution.