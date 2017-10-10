Regulator OKs use of Airbus digital logs

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus Helicopters announced on Monday that its application for the deployment of digital logs had been accepted by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The Philippines is the second country in Southeast Asia, next to Singapore, to accept the use of Fleet Keeper logs for the company’s helicopter fleet.

“After four months of intensive interactions that included discussions and user demonstrations, the CAAP has confirmed that Fleet Keeper meets the country’s airworthiness requirements,” Airbus said in a statement.

“From now on, operators can substitute the paper technical logbook for Fleet Keeper in Philippines’ operations,” it added.

The Airbus Helicopters-developed Fleet Keeper is an e-solution that, among others, enables real-time data exchanges between pilots, line mechanics and airworthiness managers.

It is compatible with all Airbus’ helicopters, as well as helicopters of other manufacturers.

“Our goal is the full enrollment of all local operators’ Airbus helicopters flying in Philippines, to fully digitalize flight log processes and ease operations,” Airbus Helicopters Philippines Managing Director Lionel de Maupeou said.