Regulator warns public vs online investment scams

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday warned the public against investing their money in 14 unregistered online entities that promise unrealistic returns on their investments.

The 14 unregistered entities identified by the SEC include NewG, Smart Capital, Gener8X, Paid2Prosper, CMT (Coins and Mining Trading), PSO (PSOPOWER Apps), TradeConnect, IronTrading (Team Bangon), ExpertTrading, OneCash, Lucky Coins, Miner’s Investment Group, Digital Coin Trading, and All Pal for All Seasons.

The SEC said these firms solicit investments from the public by offering investment contracts on Facebook

secret groups and chat rooms with a return on investment ranging from 10 percent to 200 percent per annum.

They also require interested investors to pay their initial investments by depositing to certain bank account or through a digital wallet or remittance company.

“They usually claim that they invest their funds in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to justify their earning capacity,” the SEC said.

“Such investment schemes, whether with the use of money or cryptocurrencies, are considered as securities subject to the regulatory authority of this Commission,” the SEC said.

“The offering or sale of securities to the public without a permit or license from the Commission is a violation of Section 8.1 of the Securities Regulation Code (SRC),” it added.

The SEC said such firms are not authorized to solicit investments from the public and concerned persons in said transactions may be held criminally liable under Section 28 of the Securities Regulation Code and penalized with a maximum of P5 million or imprisonment of 21 years or both.