Regulators OK framework for basic deposit accounts

Banks offering basic deposit accounts will be granted a zero percent preferential reserve requirement incentive under a Monetary Board-approved framework aimed at reducing the ranks of the unbanked.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, in a statement, said the framework would reduce barriers such as documentary requirements, costs, low utility and lack of money that have led to just 31.3 percent of Filipinos having bank accounts.

The minimum key features of a basic deposit account, it said, should be simplified know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, an opening amount of less than P100, no minimum maintaining balance and no dormancy charges.

To prevent misuse, the maximum balance for a basic deposit account was set at P50,000.

“These features meet the need of the unbanked for a low-cost, no-frills deposit account which they can open even if they do not have the standard identification documents,” the Bangko Sentral said.

To spur banks into offering the product, the preferential zero percent reserve requirement will allow them to lower their account maintenance costs. The central bank said the incentive would not apply to regular bank accounts even if balances fall below P50,000.

“Banks can customize their basic deposit account product to serve wider markets and harness technological innovations in client onboarding and servicing of the account, provided the necessary controls are in place and the specified minimum key features are strictly observed,” the Bangko Sentral said.

It added that basic deposit accounts would support implementation of the National Retail Payments System that aims to increase the adoption of digital commerce.