Regulators order Uber to halt planned surcharge

Regulators have ordered Uber to halt a planned surcharge for trips taken on tollways.

“Uber is directed not to implement this surcharge but instead file its position paper on the matter for the Board’s deliberation and consideration,” the LTFRB said in an advisory on Thursday.

The ride-sharing firm earlier announced that it would be implementing a surcharge, on top of the regular fare and tolls, for trips starting December 7.

The surcharge will be P80 for vehicles that take the Skyway, Magallanes and C-5 entry points and exit at Bicutan and Sucat, and a higher P100 for exiting at Alabang, Filinvest, and Susana Heights.

“Uber is committed to providing safe and reliable rides wherever you are in Metro Manila. As we see more riders interested in using Uber in the southern part of the Metro, we want to make sure that Partner-Drivers are able to cover for their costs in a sustainable manner,” Uber said in justifying the surcharge.

Uber recently found itself in hot water with the LTFRB for not obeying the regulators’ orders.

A one-month suspension was only lifted after the firm paid a fine of P190 million.