Regus gets more than 1K inquiries in April

REGUS, a leading provider of flexible workplaces, said it received more than 1,000 incoming inquiries in April alone, indicating strong demand for serviced office space, virtual offices, co-working spaces, and meeting rooms in centers set up by the company across the country.

“This year the company’s concern is constant solid net gains and record high demand. To be very tangible, last month the number of inquiries exceeded 1,000 incoming for the first time,” Regus Country Manager Lars Wittig said in an interview on Friday.

Of the more than 1,000 inquiries, 200 were from new customers, he said.

The company is also eyeing expansion to set up more stations in other key cities outside Metro Manila, Wittig said.

In September 2016, Regus launched its first and biggest center in Mindanao at the Damosa IT Park in Davao City.

Wittig said the company is now looking at setting up flexible work stations in the Mindanao cities of Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro and General Santos.

Regus is also eyeing expansion in other cities including Iloilo, Bacolod, Mactan, Naga and Baguio.

Wittig said that their Davao branch, the company’s 25th office, is currently the largest in their inventory.