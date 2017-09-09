Rehab plans for Bojedor light house

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said there are plans to rehabilitate the Cape Bojedor light house, a cultural heritage structure in Burgos, Ilocos.

Cape Bojeador, which was first lit back in 1892, was a structure built under the Spanish colonization in the Philippines. Currently, it still serves international ships entering the country from the north.

“There is a planned rehabilitation of LS [light house]Cape Bojedor in Burgos, Ilocos Norte,” the DOTr said in its performance report.

The Philippine government has allotted P22.43-million for fiscal year 2017 for light house repair. Meanwhile, a budget of P38.92 million was allocated for procurement of LED lanterns for the upgrading of primary light stations nationwide.

“This project aims to continually improve the operational efficiency of lighthouses in the country,” the DOTr said.

The DOTr also said the construction of seven lighthouses in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) has been programmed.

“These proposed lighthouses will not only improve safety of navigation in the area but will also serve as sovereign markers in the Philippine occupied islands and maritime features in the KIG,” according to DOTr.

Currently, the Philippine Coast Guard lighthouse operational efficiency is at 93.87 percent, meaning 552 out of 588 light stations are operational.