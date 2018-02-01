Rehab set for watershed area in Isabela

LOCATED within the Northern Sierra Madre Natural Park, the Divilacan watershed in the forest-rich province of Isabela is one of the 29 priority sites in the national government’s Sustainable Integrated Area Development (SIAD) program.

Implemented by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), SIAD is a strategy that aims to rehabilitate through enrichment planting and reforestation idle and open areas, and safeguard and preserve the natural tropical forests of the watershed. It also aims to improve the quality of life of people in the areas covered.

According to the DENR, the Divilacan watershed where the Dumagats or Agtas dwell consists of several sub-watersheds located at the middle section and upper portion of Divilacan town in Isabela province.

Lawyer Gil Aromin, DENR-Cagayan Valley director, said the site where the Divilacan Agroforestry and Bamboo Plantation Project (DABPP) will be implemented has an aggregate area of 12,045 hectares.

The DABPP employs the “ridge to reef” concept considering that water from the watershed flows down to the sea.

Aromin said the area covers six barangays (villages) and basin length of approximately 12,500 meters. DENR-Cagayan Valley will also deploy forest protection guards in the villages.

Also within the site, a 100-hectare area in Ditarum village in Divilacan will be developed for the Enhanced National Greening Program.

According to the Dumagats, the area where the project is located is known to have three species of Makabuhay used to treat stomach ache and dysmenorrhoea. Tsaang gubat (forest tea) also thrives in the area.

In a recent interview over Bombo Radyo in Tuguegarao City Aromin said the Divilacan watershed is a home to endemic plants, and is abundant rattan and nito for handicraft making.

He said these livelihood opportunities—particularly for the Dumagat tribe who are the indigenous people of Divilacan—were considered in selecting the site.

“While the Dumagats are there to plant trees, we will also capacitate them to provide livelihood for them,” Aromin said.

Involving marginalized sectors

The SIAD project will be managed by the Asosasyon ng Nagmamalasakit ng Kalikasan (Anak) and Divilacan Agta Rattan Gatherers Association (Daragat) in collaboration with the municipal government of Divilacan, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, and the Department of Trade and Industry.

Adopted as a development strategy under DENR Administrative Order No. 2017-02 by then Environment Secretary Regina Paz Lopez on February 15, 2017, the SIAD strategy also aims to apply area-based

interventions, with its concepts based on natural resources development program including but not limited to the national greening program and integrated island development, among others.

It takes into consideration marginalized civil society organization sectors including, but not limited, to indigenous peoples, urban poor, farmers and fisher folk, Muslim Filipinos, rebel returnees, youth, the vocational work force, and women stakeholders.

Using SIAD as a strategy for the project, the DENR envisions the sustainable multiple use of the natural resources within the watershed in a manner that is environmentally sound, economically viable, and socially acceptable.

There are SIAD priority sites in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.