Reimbursing funeral expenses paid by a third person

Dear PAO,

My cousin passed away last August. She was only 22 years old and my uncle (her father) has been really devastated by her passing because he and my aunt were unaware that she had a rare disease which, unfortunately, is yet to have accurate treatment or cure. She is their only child, so I can really feel their pain.

Advertisements

Since they could not think clearly at the time of her passing, a kumpare (godfather) of theirs arranged for my cousin’s funeral. Now that the latter is experiencing a family problem of his own, he went to my uncle’s house and asked to be reimbursed for the funeral expenses. My uncle said he will see what he can do because he was not sure whether he is obligated to reimburse him, considering that he did not ask him to shoulder my cousin’s funeral expenses in the first place. Your advice will be highly appreciated.

Candie

Dear Candie,

Under our civil laws, “[c]ertain lawful, voluntary and unilateral acts give rise to the juridical relation of quasi-contract to the end that no one shall be unjustly enriched or benefited at the expense of another” (Article 2142, New Civil Code of the Philippines).

Applying the foregoing in your uncle’s situation, we believe it is not only right, but also lawful for him to reimburse his kumpare for the expenses, which the latter shouldered in connection with the funeral of your cousin.

We do not discount the fact that your uncle did not ask financial help from his kumpare. It may even be said that it may have been done unilaterally by the latter out of his compassion or goodwill. But that does not necessarily mean that your uncle may not be made to answer for those expenses. As the above-mentioned law expresses, he cannot unjustly enrich himself at the expense of another.

Apart from the tenets mentioned under Article 2142 of the New Civil Code, Article 2165 of the lawemphasizes the responsibility of your uncle to reimburse his friend for the funeral expenses, which the latter has incurred in laying your cousin to rest. As explicitly provided therein:

“Art. 2165. When funeral expenses are borne by a third person, without the knowledge of those relatives who were obliged to give support to the deceased, said relatives shall reimburse the third person, should the latter claim reimbursement.”

Clearly, your uncle is obliged to reimburse his kumpare for the funeral expenses even if he has no knowledge or was completely unaware that his friend took care of it during the time of his grieving given the fact that he is, under the law, obliged to give support to the deceased (Article 195, Family Code of the Philippines), and that a claim reimbursement is now being made by his kumpare.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net